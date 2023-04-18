Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Multiple people rescued near U.S.-Canada border

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A rescue effort is underway and several people are reportedly being treated for hypothermia near the U.S.-Canada border.

Early Tuesday morning, first responders were staging at the Lost River Sportsmen Complex north of Salol, Minnesota. This is in the Lost River State Forest, between Roseau and Warroad.

According to dispatch audio, several people were found in water in a wooded area and being treated for severe hypothermia. One of the first responders on scene said two of the men’s pants were frozen to their legs. Roseau ambulance responded to the scene and life-flight was also called to the area.

“These people are critical, we are going to need more resources,” one of the first responders told a dispatcher.

A request was also made for a Spanish interpreter due to a language barrier with those being rescued.

Valley News Live has requested information from the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, but no information is being released at this time.

We have a team in Roseau County and will update this breaking news story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly Crash Graphic
Woman dies after flipping vehicle in water-filled ditch
File Graphic
Moorhead Police investigating suspicious death
Lilyaunna Jones
UPDATE: Fargo teen found safe
Tommy Fradet
Man killed in motorcycle crash to be buried at Fargo National Cemetery
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum signs ‘Back the Blue’ bills with workforce grants, enhanced retirement benefits for peace officers
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Two people in custody after burglary at local Jamestown business
Noon Weather – April 18
Noon Weather – April 18
Several People Rescued Near U.S. Canada Border - April 18
Several People Rescued Near U.S. Canada Border - April 18
Mr. Food – Twinkie Cupcakes - April 18
Mr. Food – Twinkie Cupcakes - April 18