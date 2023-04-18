Multiple people rescued near U.S.-Canada border

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A rescue effort is underway and several people are reportedly being treated for hypothermia near the U.S.-Canada border.

Early Tuesday morning, first responders were staging at the Lost River Sportsmen Complex north of Salol, Minnesota. This is in the Lost River State Forest, between Roseau and Warroad.

According to dispatch audio, several people were found in water in a wooded area and being treated for severe hypothermia. One of the first responders on scene said two of the men’s pants were frozen to their legs. Roseau ambulance responded to the scene and life-flight was also called to the area.

“These people are critical, we are going to need more resources,” one of the first responders told a dispatcher.

A request was also made for a Spanish interpreter due to a language barrier with those being rescued.

Valley News Live has requested information from the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, but no information is being released at this time.

We have a team in Roseau County and will update this breaking news story as information becomes available.

