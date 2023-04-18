Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Police investigating suspicious death

By Justin Betti
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are investigating a suspicious death.

Around 10:20 Monday morning, officers were called to the 1800 block of 1st Avenue North for a welfare check and found a deceased adult male.

The cause of death is still being investigated. Moorhead Police say they’re being assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the MN Bureau of Apprehension. The deceased male will be transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Moorhead Police say there is no known threat to the public. The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

