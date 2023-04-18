Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships

The Coast Guard is searching for boaters who went missing while traveling from Mexico to San Diego. (KDKA, HANDOUT, U.S. COAST GUARD, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy said Monday it is using ships and a plane to search for three Americans who went missing along with their sailboat off Mexico’s northern Pacific coast.

The Navy said it is using four patrol boats and a twin-engine prop airplane to search the area, but apparently no sign of the missing people has turned up yet.

The three Americans were aboard the 44-foot (13.5 meter) sailing vessel “Ocean Bound.” The U.S. Coast Guard gave their names as Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross.

They have not been heard from since April 4, when they were near the Pacific coast port of Mazatlán, Mexico. The three had planned to stop for supplies in the Baja resort town of Cabo San Lucas, before proceeding to San Diego.

However, the Coast Guard said marinas in Baja California have not reported seeing the vessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a fatal shooting in Cyrus, Minn.
‘Rattles you to your core’: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The Minnesota BCA is investigating a deadly shooting in Cyrus, Minn., that left one deputy dead.
UPDATE: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
City of Wadena without power
Closure
NDDOT closes exit 324 due to flooding

Latest News

Cass County Drug Task Force Statistics
Amount of fentanyl pills seized increases tenfold in Cass County
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Judge says Alec Baldwin settlement in fatal shooting sealed
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
The Coast Guard is searching for boaters who went missing while traveling from Mexico to San...
American sailors missing off coast of Mexico