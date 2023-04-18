Mental health calls up, overall crime down in West Fargo in 2022

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo Police Department is reporting an increase in mental health calls and an overall increase in calls for service, as crime reports drop simultaneously.

In total, officers responded to 29,732 calls for service in 2022, with officials saying their was a 10.7 percent decrease in overall crime.

In 2022, officers responded to 96 mental health calls compared to 64 in 2021 and 65 in 2020. The department also responded to 80 calls for suicide threats in 2022 compared to 66 in 2021.

Homicides in 2022 dropped to zero from 1 in 2021. Sex crimes also dropped to 34 in 2022 from 46 in 2021.

Reports of burglaries, robberies, and drug/narcotic violations all dropped in 2022 from the previous year. However, reports of aggravated assault increased in 2022 from the previous year.

The full report of calls for service for West Fargo in 2022 can be found at this link.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.