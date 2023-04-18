House page captures ND legislative session in cartoons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is day 67 of the 2023 legislative session that has featured a kaleidoscope of debate on a wide range of issues.

North Dakota lawmakers have 80 days to complete all their work that started back on January 3.

As the end draws near, here’s some good news. One house page has found a way to capture some of the color, character and personalities that make up the session.

For House Page Jess Pinks, the days in the North Dakota House Chamber can be long.

“They go by so slow,” she admitted.

It’s her job to help representatives, whether that’s delivering papers or making photocopies.

“I enjoy it,” said Pinks.

Still, there is plenty of downtime.

“We have a lot of free time here,” she said.

For Pinks, that free time is art time.

“I kind of doodle. I don’t know if you’re supposed to,” she laughed. “While they’re in meetings, I’m just doodling.”

Her doodles now fill the walls in the house page room, where they constantly turn heads.

ND Capitol cartoons (KFYR)

“Every day it seems like there’s a new addition,” said Rep. Jim Jonas, a Republican legislator from West Fargo.

Rep. Jonas is quick to point out his favorite.

“This is the Cass County crew,” he said, holding up one of Pinks’ sketches. “Her work is phenomenal.”

There are sketches of Pinks’ fellow pages, and even one of herself. Each doodle tells a story.

“That’s Rep. Clark from District 48. There is no Rep. Clark or District 48,” she explained while pointing to a sketch hanging on the wall.

While there is no Rep. Clark, there are 94 elected state representatives. Pinks has sketched caricatures of almost every lawmaker.

“I have seven or eight to finish,” she said.

It takes her about 30 minutes to complete a sketch.

“I start with pencil and I really quick just trace something up and then I’ll go over it with pen and then sometimes doodle over it with colored pencils or markers,” she explained.

Pinks says the people she’s met have made this job one she’ll never forget.

“They are so cool and so interesting,” she said.

Her drawings will ensure no one forgets Jess Pinks either.

Pinks isn’t sure what she’ll do with all her sketches when the session ends. She says she hopes people take them, so she doesn’t have to bring them home. She’s thinking about putting the caricatures of the lawmakers together into a book to sell.

