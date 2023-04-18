Fargo Police working to address street racing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for help to stop street racing from state legislators.

However, that didn’t happen this session.

At Monday night’s Fargo City Commission meeting, Police Chief David Zibolski said they supported a bill that would require the owner of a vehicle that drives away from a traffic stop to tell police who was driving at that time or face a fine.

That measure passed the state senate but failed in the house.

Zibolski said they’ve had 57 people speed away from traffic stops, just this year.

“We had another one this afternoon on the way to the meeting. A woman just sped away through a red light and kept going,” Chief Zibolski said. “We don’t pursue in these cases, for public safety. So, unless we have some kind of tool, we’re a bit stymied on that.”

Zibolski said they hope to educate lawmakers and try again with the bill next session.

