City of West Fargo closes Sheyenne Diversion gates

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of West Fargo officials, in cooperation with Southeast Cass Water Resource District, have closed the north and south gates of the Sheyenne River Diversion, diverting all flow around town from I-94 to the northern city limits.

The spring melt has triggered significant movement in the Sheyenne River. While the diversion is in full operation, officials will continue to monitor river conditions, internal drainage systems and other critical infrastructure until water levels dissipate.

West Fargo Public Works is staffed 24/7 to monitor river and ice conditions. The Sheyenne River south of I-94 will flow full while the gates are closed so ensuring riverbank integrity is critical.

People with properties along the river south of I-94 are reminded to monitor and report on riverbank conditions by emailing springmelt@westfargond.gov. The City of West Fargo will also continue to work closely with Southeast Cass Water Resource District to coordinate operation of the diversion and monitoring critical areas as needed.

To assist with controlling the influx of water entering the City of West Fargo’s sewer system during the spring melt, all residents of West Fargo must divert their sump pump hoses outside beginning April 15.

Residents are also reminded that flushing anything other than common toilet paper can lead to clogged pipes, sewage backing up in pipes and major issues at lift stations. Even products labeled as “flushable” will cause issues and should be discarded in trash. You can also help by clearing clogged storm drains on streets so water can evenly flow into the city’s storm sewer system.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.