Cass County Jail to offer workforce training as part of pilot project with M State

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is partnering on a pilot project with M State to provide targeted workforce training to individuals incarcerated at the county jail in Fargo. The project’s objective is to offer participants meaningful employment during incarceration and reduce recidivism rates.

M State’s Workforce Development Solutions division is providing college-level, curriculum-based coursework in an effort to build participants to be better prepared, qualified, and motivated to pursue stable employment once released.

25 total male and female participants of minimum-custody will complete two 8-hour training sessions conducted at the jail over two days in mid-April. Math, blueprint reading, and leadership-based skills pertinent to manufacturing-type jobs are being included in the training sessions with topics ranging from “conversational behavior in everyday life” to “basic measurement tools used in manufacturing.”

With hopes that the pilot program shows success, officials are optimistic the program may be expanded in the future to help combat job shortages. “M State is keenly aware of workforce shortage issues throughout the region and beyond”, says G.L. Tucker, WDS Executive Director. “This new partnership with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office presents us with a fresh opportunity to address those shortages while also helping to better the lives of people within the justice system.”

