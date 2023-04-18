Can residents in the metro fill potholes themselves? Yes and No

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Potholes in the FM metro can be a big headache for drivers. Could residents take action themselves to fill those annoying potholes? The answer is yes and no.

There isn’t an ordinance in Fargo or West Fargo that prevents residents from filling potholes in their neighborhoods, but Public Works officials from both cities are strongly discouraging the idea.

Public Works officials say a lot goes into the process of filling potholes. It includes cleaning the pothole to allow the adhesion to work properly.

“A lot of times if don’t do the process right. It does have a failure. So then it will be a reoccurring issue. We would rather know about that pothole and make a temporary patch,” said Ben Dow, the Fargo Public Works Director.

The job also involves working in the right of way of traffic, which could be very dangerous.

“It’s kind of the safety of it too. If you don’t have the proper traffic safety cones or anything like that and somebody is out there working and gets hit by a car, we’d rather you just call and let us know about it,” said Matt Andvick, the West Fargo Public Works Director.

Both Fargo and West Fargo Public Works Departments have been out filling potholes in the last couple of weeks. If you have a pothole to report in your neighborhood, you can do so online, by phone, or email.

