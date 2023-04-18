Burgum signs ‘Back the Blue’ bills with workforce grants, enhanced retirement benefits for peace officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum today signed House Bill 1307, “Back the Blue” legislations enhancing retirement benefits for law enforcement and providing $3.5 million to assist local agencies with workforce recruitment and retention. This legislation is the latest in a string of bills designed to support active and retired law enforcement officers in North Dakota. The bill passed passed the House unanimously and the Senate 42-5.

Gov. Burgum noted the challenges law enforcement professions face at the signing ceremony today in the Capitol. “Our local law enforcement agencies work hard to keep our streets and neighborhoods safe, and they do that with our full support. House Bill 1307 demonstrates that ‘Back the Blue’ isn’t just a slogan in North Dakota. It’s actually the respect that we have and a way of life for North Dakotans”, Burgum says.

The $3.5 million allocated to local agencies is intended for hiring and retention bonuses to new and current officers, and providing tuition and fee payments on behalf of law enforcement trainees. Funding is to be distributed across the state according to the city and county number of licensed peace officers and corrections officers.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones of Fargo, primary sponsor of House Bill 1307, said that the hope for this legislation is to help build up law enforcement agencies across North Dakota. “We have an amazing environment here in North Dakota. We have a wonderful safe community atmosphere, and that’s one of the best features about our state,” Roers Jones said. “We want to make sure that we are supporting our law enforcement officers because they are so essential to creating and maintaining that environment.”

Burgum today also signed House Bill 1183, which allows peace officers employed by the state to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) retirement plan. More than 160 North Dakota state game wardens, park rangers, and parole and probation officers will be added to the plan. Speakers at today’s press conference also highlighted two additional bills signed by Burgum last week that support law enforcement officers, Senate Bill 2147, and House Bill 1309.

For more information on the “Back the Blue” legislation click here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.