Bison Forward Grant Nelson declares for NBA Draft; maintains college eligibility

Grant Nelson
Grant Nelson(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Standout big man Grant Nelson will be looking to take his talents to the next level.

The forward from Devils Lake, North Dakota made the decision official on his instagram account on Tuesday morning.

Nelson had a standout season for North Dakota State, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

He also led the Summit League in rebounding and was second in the league in blocks.

Nelson gained some more widespread recognition when videos of him dunking on opponents went viral on social networks like Twitter, helping him gain some attention from league scouts.

It is important to note that Nelson will be maintaining his college eligibility, meaning that if he doesn’t find his home at the next level, he’ll be able to return to North Dakota State.

