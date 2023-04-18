Amount of fentanyl pills seized increases tenfold in Cass County

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - From 2021 to 2022, the number of fentanyl pills seized increased tenfold in Cass County.

At Monday night’s West Fargo City Commission meeting, Police Chief Denis Otterness presented the City of West Fargo Police Department 2022 Annual Report. According to the presentation: The statistics from the Cass County Drug Task Force show that in 2021, 4074 dosage units (DU) of fentanyl were seized. In 2022, that number skyrocketed to 40,751.

Dosage units are essentially a pill count as there’s no regulated dosage unit for fentanyl pills. City representatives tell us: Since fentanyl pills are made by criminals in a pill press, tracking in grams is difficult since there’s no “regulations” like other prescription pills, for example.

The Cass County Drug Task Force has members from the West Fargo Police Department as well as other jurisdictions.

Overall crime in West Fargo decreased by more than 10 percent in 2022; however, calls for mental health and public assist saw a 24% increase. You can read the West Fargo Police Department’s previous annual reports here.

