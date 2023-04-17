Woman dies after flipping vehicle in water-filled ditch

NEAR MYLO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead following a single-vehicle rollover in northern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old woman from Cando, ND was driving west on Hwy. 66 on Sunday, April 16 around 7:45 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a flooded ditch.

Authorities say the woman then died from her injuries.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Officials say the roads were covered in water from the melting snow at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.