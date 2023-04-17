Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Williston attempted murder trial gets underway

Dekendrick Williams trial
Dekendrick Williams trial(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A jury trial for one of the four people involved in a 2021 shootout in Williston began Monday.

Dekendrick Williams is charged with attempted murder stemming from a shootout at the Windscape Apartments in June of 2021. Police say weapons and ammunition found in Williams’ residence were consistent with casings found at the crime scene.

Darrius Williams-Abrams, Eddie Anderson, and Latikqua Anderson were also charged with attempted murder.

Eddie and Latikqua both took plea agreements last year and Latikqua is required to testify against Williams in return.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Previous Coverage: Four people charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Williston shootout

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a fatal shooting in Cyrus, Minn.
‘Rattles you to your core’: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The Minnesota BCA is investigating a deadly shooting in Cyrus, Minn., that left one deputy dead.
UPDATE: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
City of Wadena without power
Closure
NDDOT closes exit 324 due to flooding

Latest News

File Graphic
Moorhead Police investigating suspicious death
Minto flooding
Fast-rising flood waters take many by surprise in Northern Valley
04/2023
House DFL unveils new tax relief plan
6:00PM News March 17- Part 1
6:00PM News March 17- Part 1
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo
Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo