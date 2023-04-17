West Fargo announces 2023 Cleanup week dates

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo has announced the dates for the annual citywide cleanup week.

The event will take place starting Monday, May 1 through Friday May, 5.

During the event all items should be placed on the curbside at 4 p.m. the day before garbage collection. Household items should be bagged and tied and all containers must be disposable. Items that are too large to fit in standard bags will still be accepted.

During Cleanup Week, there will be no branch collection, as the truck is utilized to haul large, curbside items. Branch collection will begin Monday, May 8. Renovation debris and building material will be permitted during Cleanup Week only.

There are a few items that can never be disposed of. Household hazardous wastes such as televisions, paints, oils and varnishes must be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 606 43 1/2 St N, Fargo. Grass clippings, compost materials and other organic materials must be brought to one of the three yard waste disposal sites in West Fargo.

The Transfer Station, located at 1620 Main Ave. W., is open Monday through Saturday to accept West Fargo residents’ extra garbage, recycling, yard waste, branches and large items free of charge. After Monday, May 8, residents can continue to dispose of appliances at the Transfer Station for a $10 fee.

More information on the City of West Fargo’s Cleanup Week can be found here.

