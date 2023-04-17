Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo announces 2023 Cleanup week dates

West Fargo Cleanup week
West Fargo Cleanup week(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo has announced the dates for the annual citywide cleanup week.

The event will take place starting Monday, May 1 through Friday May, 5.

During the event all items should be placed on the curbside at 4 p.m. the day before garbage collection. Household items should be bagged and tied and all containers must be disposable. Items that are too large to fit in standard bags will still be accepted.

During Cleanup Week, there will be no branch collection, as the truck is utilized to haul large, curbside items. Branch collection will begin Monday, May 8. Renovation debris and building material will be permitted during Cleanup Week only.

There are a few items that can never be disposed of. Household hazardous wastes such as televisions, paints, oils and varnishes must be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 606 43 1/2 St N, Fargo. Grass clippings, compost materials and other organic materials must be brought to one of the three yard waste disposal sites in West Fargo.

The Transfer Station, located at 1620 Main Ave. W., is open Monday through Saturday to accept West Fargo residents’ extra garbage, recycling, yard waste, branches and large items free of charge. After Monday, May 8, residents can continue to dispose of appliances at the Transfer Station for a $10 fee.

More information on the City of West Fargo’s Cleanup Week can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a fatal shooting in Cyrus, Minn.
‘Rattles you to your core’: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The Minnesota BCA is investigating a deadly shooting in Cyrus, Minn., that left one deputy dead.
UPDATE: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
City of Wadena without power
Closure
NDDOT closes exit 324 due to flooding

Latest News

NDT - Cooking with Cash-Wa - Tandoori Chicken - April 17
Cooking with Cash-Wa - Tandoori Chicken
Valley Today Weather - April 17
Valley Today Weather - April 17
Road closed
Flood forcing metro roads, bridges to close
NDT - Top Talkers - April 17
NDT - Top Talkers - April 17