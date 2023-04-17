Updated flood outlook for Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some good news from the National Weather Service for the City of Fargo, but areas of Cass County are still dealing with overland flooding. The Red River is actively rising, but the Weather Service is predicting a crest within the 32 to 35-foot range for the City of Fargo. If that pans out, city officials say no emergency measures will be needed and permanent mitigation should be able to cover the crest level.

The city engineer says the projected river levels are coming in lower than anticipated because the snow melts between the upstream contributing drainage areas have varied. As of Monday, 20 storm sewer lift stations are in use; all 85 will be in use by the end of the week. Removable floodwalls are being installed starting on Monday, April 17.

Elm Street North is closed and the bridge that connects 12th Avenue North in Fargo to 15th Avenue North in Moorhead will close on Wednesday, April 19. 2nd Street South will close when the river reaches 30 feet and the 1st Avenue North bridge will close at 31-32 feet.

In West Fargo, the Sheyenne River levels and flow are low, and snow melt conditions have been favorable. Right now, no action is being taken, but city officials continue to monitor the river.

Commission President Bernie Dardis is asking for cooperation and vigilance from people who live near the river.

“Continue to be vigilant, watch the river as we are concerned about the potential of ice jams as our spring melt continues,” Dardis said.

Cass County officials say they have closed several roads because of water over the roadways. Rural residents should expect that some roads may not be passable.

25,000 sandbags have already been delivered to people in rural areas like Kindred and Harwood. An additional 19,000 empty sandbags and loads of sand have also been delivered. If you need sandbags, you can request them online at casscountynd.gov/flood. Homes impacted by levee construction will get 2,000-3,0000 sandbags. Homes in rural subdivisions will get 1,000 sandbags per home, based on flood needs and sandbag availability.

“Ask for help if you need help. It’s imperative that you ask early and often because sometimes it may be too late. You can be taken by surprise if something backs up and you have water in your basement and all your property may be lost. But if that happens, we’ll be there,” said Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office says airboat and rescue response teams are on call and ready to respond in case of emergencies. Staff are out checking on roads and documenting which are under water or getting soft because of the spring melt. Sheriff Jesse Jahner says they are ready to do rescues or deliver supplies, if needed.

