UND and Boeing sign agreement that ensures job interviews for military personnel and veterans

University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Representatives of the University of North Dakota and Boeing signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for a new partnership that ensures job interviews for graduating UND ROTC cadets, student veterans and active-duty students with Boeing.

UND President Andrew Armacost and Boeing representatives Justin Walker, Linwood Ham, and Leanne Caret signed the five-year agreement on Monday, April 17.

The memorandum of understanding means Boeing will provide a job interview for UND ROTC graduates, upon either the fulfillment of their military service commitment or, for those who were unable to join a service, due to a medical drop. Boeing will also offer a job interview for UND students who are veterans or active duty in the U.S. armed services.

Under the same agreement, UND will advertise the opportunity to current and former ROTC participants and veteran or active-duty students, and provide avenues to promote the program through classroom visits, emails, signage and outreach events.

