Trial begins for murder, child abuse case in Bismarck

Rolanda Doyle trial
Rolanda Doyle trial(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors and a defense attorney gave opening statements Monday in the trial of a Bismarck woman police say murdered and abused her five-year-old nephew.

Prosecutors say Rolanda Doyle caused the child’s death, who was in her care.

The defense contends Doyle was not responsible for the child dying by natural causes.

36-year-old Russell James and 18-year-old Serenity Foots pleaded guilty to deprivation of a child last year in the case. A child abuse charge against Foots was dismissed.

Both were put on probation.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck woman sentenced to probation in child death case

Previous Coverage: Bismarck man to get probation in five-year-old child death case

