Sunny Start to the Week Won’t Last: More Rain & Snow Ahead

SHORT TERM:

This morning we will see a little bit of a a cool down. Temperatures around then are in the mid to upper 20s for most. Clear skies.

By lunch, the winds will have picked up in strength, particularly in Lakes Country. We will see some clearing skies for folks, which will continue to keep us in the 40s for the day.

By our time of peak heating in the late afternoon/early evening, many places will have temperatures in the 40s. We will have more clearing skies as the clouds continue their way off to the east. By late evening, through, much of the area will have mostly clear skies with temperatures around 40°. The winds will start to calm down as we head off to bed.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

TUESDAY: We will begin Tuesday with clear skies and temperatures again below freezing or near freezing. After a sunny start, clouds gather throughout the day. This is ahead of a system that will bring a chance of rain across the region late Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will warm up back closer to average in the mid 50s and low 60s. The warmup comes with wind as well, out of the south-southeast.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We will see rain return to the area on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy. There is a chance for some thunder, but it is too early for any specifics. Temps are looking like they will be similar to those on Tuesday. Although they will be producing low accumulations, we do still see some areas receiving up to an inch of expected liquid precipitation.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We may still see lingering rain/snow mix during the morning hours of Friday. Things quiet and cool down for the weekend. Saturday will be the cooler day in the 30s whereas Friday and Sunday ill be in the 40s. There is once again chances of snow on Sturdy, but this will just be some flakes and flurries.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the 50s. We will start out with temperatures staying around freezing which will help our flooding.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Overland flooding continues to become more widespread across the region with our recent melting. Several rivers have started to rise. The most notable impacts in the coming days will be non-river related flooding, but rather the snowmelt overland flooding.

Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. This is especially true for some of our MN tributaries.

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND 2:41 PM CDT SUN APR 16 2023

SNOWMELT CONTINUES ACROSS THE RED RIVER BASIN, WITH MELTWATER SLOWER TO REACH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN SPOTS. OVERALL, RIVER RESPONSES WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD IN THE COMING DAYS, EVEN WITH THE COOL TEMPERATURES EARLY THIS WEEK AS SNOWPACK TEMPERATURES ARE NEARING FREEZING ACROSS MUCH OF THE BASIN. THE RATE OF RISE AND ULTIMATE CREST REMAINS UNCERTAIN DUE TO INFILTRATION OF MELT WATER INTO THE SOILS, FORECAST TEMPERATURES, AND ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION CHANCES EXPECTED FOR THE LATTER HALF OF THE WEEK.

OVERLAND FLOODING IS OCCURRING ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA. AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT TO ACCOUNT FOR AN INCREASE IN OVERLAND FLOODING ACROSS THE BASIN. SATELLITE IMAGERY CONTINUES TO INDICATE OVERLAND FLOODING. THIS APPEARS TO BE DUE TO THE WATERS INABILITY TO MOVE INTO THE RIVERS, TRIBUTARIES, AND DITCHES. INCLUDED IN THIS IS LINGERING SNOWPACK IN PARTS OF THE SOUTHERN BASIN ALONG WITH ICE DOWNSTREAM.

NEW WARNINGS ISSUED FOR DRAYTON AND PEMBINA WITH INITIAL FORECASTS BRINGING IT TO MINOR FLOOD STAGE FOR NOW. OVERALL, MOST OF THE MN TRIBS APPEAR TO HAVE CRESTED ALTHOUGH A FEW POINTS ARE STILL RISING. RISES CONTINUE ON THE ND TRIBS AND THE MAINSTEM RED.

...SNOWMELT AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING OUTLOOK FOR THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN...

OVERLAND FLOODING MAY INCREASE IN COVERAGE THIS WEEK ACROSS THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN. A COOLER PATTERN IS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS WEEKEND, HOWEVER DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL STILL RISE ABOVE FREEZING ALLOWING FOR ADDITIONAL MELT TO OCCUR. TEMPERATURES BEGIN TO WARM AGAIN NEXT WEEK ACCELERATING THE MELT OF ANY LINGERING SNOWPACK. IF OVERLAND FLOODING OCCURS IT MAY EVENTUALLY LEAD TO IMPACTS SUCH AS ROAD CLOSURES, WASHOUTS, AND OTHER SNOWMELT IMPACTS.

SHOULD A FLOOD WARNING BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, SEE THE WARNING STATEMENT FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREPARE AND MITIGATE FLOOD- RELATED IMPACTS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE NWS GRAND FORKS OFFICE AT 701-772-0720.

