Reconstruction begins on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The first part of the 32nd Avenue South reconstruction project in Fargo starts on Monday, April 17. It’s the beginning of a major effort to rebuild 1.5 miles of the road from 32nd Street to University Drive South.

Segment 1 reconstruction is between 32nd Street and 22nd Street South and is slated to last through the fall of 2023. This part of the project will take place in four phases. 32nd Avenue South will be closed during each phase with a detour for drivers around the work area.

The initial closure of 32nd Avenue South is between 25th Street and 22nd Street. There will be lane restrictions and detours between 27th Street and 25th Street, but access to 25th Street will remain open during Phase 1.

The project will include a new five-lane concrete roadway to replace the existing roadway, which has reached the end of its lifespan and is becoming maintenance intensive. Existing grass and paved medians will be downsized to help create additional boulevard space for sidewalks and trees. The storm sewer drainage system will also be expanded to help improve drainage.

Access to all businesses will remain available throughout the duration of the project, and pedestrian access will be maintained on at least one side of the street.

The City of Fargo asks drivers to use patience, plan routes accordingly and drive safely in construction zones.

For more information on the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction project, follow FargoStreets on Facebook and Twitter or visit https://fargond.gov/live/fargostreets

