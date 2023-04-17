Plaza Azteca opens second location in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The wait is over for Plaza Azteca fans in the area: the second location is now open!

Plaza Azteca announced the opening on social media saying, “We are happy to announce that the wait if finally over! Our 52nd location is OPEN We can’t wait to see you all . Thanks for all your support.”

It’s located at 5081 Charles Way S. Plaza Azteca’s website says it will be open Sun-Thu 11 am-9:30 pm and Fri-Sat 11 am-10 pm.

