Mid-Week Precipitation Adds to Flooding Woes

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

Currently, most of the area is in the 40s. Places in the north are in the low-to-mid 40s. Places in the south are in the mid-to-upper 40s, while a couple of locations are in the 50s.

The winds are blowing out of the north at about 10 - 20 mph for most. Out west, the wind is blowing a little softer. We have seen gusts near 30 mph at times.

There is not much to note in the way of sky conditions. We have very sunny skies across the area. There maybe a cloud or two floating through the Devils Lake Basin, however.

THE NEXT 48 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the afternoon and evening, we will continue to see these very sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the 40s for most. After sunset, they will start to fall, and will be pretty chilly by morning.

Overnight we will have see gathering clouds and calm winds. Despite the clouds, our temperatures will become pretty chilly by morning.

By morning, we will have the chance to see some snow/mixed precip in the Devils Lake Basin. This precip will be light t this point.

By lunch on Tuesday, we will see the winds pick up out of the east into the 15 - 25 mph range with the potential of gusts over 30 mph at times. The winds will be stronger out to the west than they will be to the east. Despite the cool start to the day, we will see a decent daytime warmup. By lunch, temps will be in the 40s for most with some 30s hanging on in the northwest.

Through the afternoon and evening, our temperatures will start to gradually fall thanks to the now overcast skies. The easterly winds will continue to increase. By bedtime, the winds will be in the 20 - 30 mph range with gusts nearing 40 mph at points. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

We will then see our chances of precipitation increase as we move overnight into Wednesday. The precipitation will begin as snow for some in the north and as rain in the south. There will be some upward motion which will result in fairly steep rates of precipitation as well as the potential for thunder, particularly in the Southern Valley. By around 4:00 AM, the band of precip will be moving through our western counties. The rain/snow line will be roughly near the Highway 200 corridor. The precip will continue its eastward march and should be crossing the Red River by around 5:30 am. Some places in Lakes Country may see their rain/storms a bit earlier than this time.

By the late morning, most of the precip will have transitioned to either snow or a sort of wintry mix.

Conditions will be mostly dry by lunchtime on Wednesday. The winds will still be strong out of the southeast. However the chance for snow will continue for folks in the Devils Lake Basin. The center of the low pressure will be parked just to the west over Minot.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: We will see rain south and a mix north return to the area on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy. There is a chance for some thunder. Thursday, measurable snow is possible, especially in our communities in northern MN. Up to an inch of expected liquid precipitation, especially east.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: We may still see lingering rain/snow mix during the morning hours of Friday. Things quiet and cool down for the weekend. Saturday will be the cooler day in the 30s whereas Friday and Sunday ill be in the 40s. There is once again chances of snow on Sturdy, but this will just be some flakes and flurries.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures look to be once again back up to the 50s. We will start out with temperatures staying around freezing which will help our flooding.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Overland flooding continues to become more widespread across the region with our recent melting. Several rivers have started to rise. The most notable impacts in the coming days will be non-river related flooding, but rather the snowmelt overland flooding.

Ice jams are an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. This is especially true for some of our MN tributaries.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

