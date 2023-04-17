Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man killed in motorcycle crash to be buried at Fargo National Cemetery

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a West Fargo man who was killed while riding his motorcycle last week. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran will be honored at the Fargo National Cemetery.

A visitation for Thomas Fradet is happening on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, with visitation happening one hour prior. All services are happening at Boulger Funeral Home at 123 10th Street in Fargo.

The 31-year-old was a graduate of Pelican Rapids, MN and enlisted in the U.S. Marines shortly before his 18th birthday. Fradet served as an infantryman and was honorably discharged in 2014.

Fradet’s obituary says he was a proud member of the Apathy Originals Motorcycle Club and spent a lot of his time volunteering for Veteran’s causes through Veterans Warrior Foundation. He was also a volunteer coach for the Pelican Rapids Trap Team. He loved to hunt, fish, golf, and was a passionate Minnesota Vikings Fan.

Those who knew Fradet best say he was the life of the party and was willing to help anyone in need, enjoying life to the fullest and was loved so much by his family, friends and his beloved motorcycle family.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver who hit and killed Fradet on Wednesday, April 12 was under the influence at the time of the crash. The crash report says an SUV driven by 28-year-old Taquoya Saldana T-boned Fradet at Main Avenue and 17th Street East in West Fargo. Witnesses told authorities Saldana was driving “at a high rate of speed” just before the crash.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a fatal shooting in Cyrus, Minn.
‘Rattles you to your core’: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The Minnesota BCA is investigating a deadly shooting in Cyrus, Minn., that left one deputy dead.
UPDATE: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
City of Wadena without power
Closure
NDDOT closes exit 324 due to flooding

Latest News

University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.
UND and Boeing sign agreement that ensures job interviews for military personnel and veterans
David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy after laying off more than 9,000 workers
Reconstruction Phase 1 of 32nd Avenue South in Fargo.
Reconstruction begins on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo
Roads flooded and washed out in Walsh County - April 17
Roads flooded and washed out in Walsh County - April 17