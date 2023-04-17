Man killed in motorcycle crash to be buried at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a West Fargo man who was killed while riding his motorcycle last week. The U.S. Marine Corps veteran will be honored at the Fargo National Cemetery.

A visitation for Thomas Fradet is happening on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, with visitation happening one hour prior. All services are happening at Boulger Funeral Home at 123 10th Street in Fargo.

The 31-year-old was a graduate of Pelican Rapids, MN and enlisted in the U.S. Marines shortly before his 18th birthday. Fradet served as an infantryman and was honorably discharged in 2014.

Fradet’s obituary says he was a proud member of the Apathy Originals Motorcycle Club and spent a lot of his time volunteering for Veteran’s causes through Veterans Warrior Foundation. He was also a volunteer coach for the Pelican Rapids Trap Team. He loved to hunt, fish, golf, and was a passionate Minnesota Vikings Fan.

Those who knew Fradet best say he was the life of the party and was willing to help anyone in need, enjoying life to the fullest and was loved so much by his family, friends and his beloved motorcycle family.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver who hit and killed Fradet on Wednesday, April 12 was under the influence at the time of the crash. The crash report says an SUV driven by 28-year-old Taquoya Saldana T-boned Fradet at Main Avenue and 17th Street East in West Fargo. Witnesses told authorities Saldana was driving “at a high rate of speed” just before the crash.

