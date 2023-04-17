Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested for DUI in LaMoure County crash

Joshua Gackle
Joshua Gackle(Stutsman County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EDGELEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a DUI charge and another is being cited for turning in front of oncoming traffic following a crash near Edgeley.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 13 near 80th Ave. SE. around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

The crash report says 77-year-old James Steele of Edgeley, ND was heading west on Hwy. 13 when he tried to turn onto 80th Ave. S. When Steele made the turn, he was hit by 48-year-old Joshua Gackle of Kulm, ND.

Steele was rushed to the Jamestown hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to authorities and has since been released. He’s facing a citation of turning left in front of approaching traffic.

Gackle was arrested for DUI, he has since bonded out of the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

