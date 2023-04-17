Cooking with Cash Wa
Major overland flooding in Norman County, MN

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A view over Norman County, Minnesota shows fields that look more like lakes. Overland flooding has closed County Road 10, north of County Highway 39, which is east of Perley, MN.

The North Branch of the Wild Rice River has roads and fields under water. County officials and the Minnesota Department of Transportation urge drivers to use caution throughout west central Minnesota. Melting snow, spring rain, plugged culverts and catch basins are causing water to backup onto roads.

Flooding is difficult to predict and officials say conditions can change very quickly. Do not drive through water over the road. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on the MnDOT’s road conditions map at 511mn.org.

