Keeping control burns ‘under control’ this spring

FILE - fire from a controlled burn
FILE - fire from a controlled burn
By Haley Burchett
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENBURN, N.D. (KMOT)- As farmers wait for soil temperatures to rise, they may be working to prepare their fields for the upcoming planting season.

Many farmers use control burns to remove old crops and other debris from their fields.

Spring can also be prime time for brush fires.

Mike Overton, the Glenburn rural fire chief, advised farmers to work to keep their burns under control and notify proper authorities when they plan to burn.

“If farmers are going to burn, call first just to make sure that there’s no burn restrictions at the time and if there are what they are and when they can burn. That way we don’t get a bunch of false alarms either,” said Overton.

Overton also advised farmers to call their local department or the burn ban hotline to check for burn bans and the fire danger index.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

