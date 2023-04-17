Roads flooded and washed out in Walsh County

MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People in Walsh County are dealing with flooded roads and scrambled to fill sandbags to protect homes and property.

Walsh County Emergency Management says water is over Highway 81 and many gravel roads are also flooded or completely washed out.

The south branch of the Park River was at maximum flow, with water and ice right up against the bridge on County Road 6. The Highway Department says do not drive on County Road 6 into Forest River. County Road 8 North of Veselyville is also washing out.

Officials urge people to follow road closed signs and pay close attention on county roads.

Volunteers helped fill sandbags at the Minto Fire Hall on Sunday night. They say people from Minto, Grafton, Gilby and the county all pitched in to help people living along flooded roads.

