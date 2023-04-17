Cooking with Cash Wa
Hector International Airport breaks all-time passenger records

The total passenger count this March was 98,376. That breaks the previous record of 44,931 set in Dec. 2019.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport’s passenger traffic continues to increase, according to airport officials.

Airport officials say March was a record-setting month, with nearly 100,000 people passing through.

In March 2023, 48,032 passengers boarded planes at Hector. Officials say this is an 11% increase when compared to last March. In addition, 50,344 passengers landed at Hector and this is a 12% increase when compared to March of last year.

The total passenger count this March was 98,376. That breaks the previous record set in Dec. 2019 with 44,931 passengers.

“Travel numbers are continuing to increase and exceed our expectations. Not only is traffic growing, but so is our airport. We are in the process of expanding our terminal, which is set to begin spring 2024,” Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein said. “Our biggest priority for travelers is safety and efficiency. We are honored to continue welcoming passengers on their next adventure.”

The continued growth is the primary reason for the terminal expansion project currently underway, according to airport officials. The expansion will allow for additional aircraft at the airport.

