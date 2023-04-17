Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks Police warn of counterfeit bills in the area

The counterfeit currency has appeared in both $100 and $20 denominations, according to authorities.
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department has received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses.

The counterfeit currency has appeared in both $100 and $20 denominations, according to authorities. At first glance, they say the bills appear legit. However, there are several key features to identify counterfeit bills:

-Paper quality is noticeably different compared to legitimate U.S. currency

-The counterfeit bills contain the same serial number on them: KP58247039Y

-The word “REPLICA” in several locations

-Watermarks and other security features aren’t present

Any business owner presented with counterfeit bills should call the police department at 701.787.8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a fatal shooting in Cyrus, Minn.
‘Rattles you to your core’: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The Minnesota BCA is investigating a deadly shooting in Cyrus, Minn., that left one deputy dead.
UPDATE: One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County
The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
City of Wadena without power
Closure
NDDOT closes exit 324 due to flooding

Latest News

News conference with officials from Cass County, Fargo and West Fargo on Monday, April 17.
Updated flood outlook for Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County
Lilyaunna Jones
Fargo Police searching for teen
Hector International Airport breaks all-time passenger records
University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, ND.
UND and Boeing sign agreement that ensures job interviews for military personnel and veterans