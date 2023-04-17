Grand Forks Police warn of counterfeit bills in the area

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department has received several reports of counterfeit money being passed at local businesses.

The counterfeit currency has appeared in both $100 and $20 denominations, according to authorities. At first glance, they say the bills appear legit. However, there are several key features to identify counterfeit bills:

-Paper quality is noticeably different compared to legitimate U.S. currency

-The counterfeit bills contain the same serial number on them: KP58247039Y

-The word “REPLICA” in several locations

-Watermarks and other security features aren’t present

Any business owner presented with counterfeit bills should call the police department at 701.787.8000.

