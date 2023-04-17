Flood forcing metro roads, bridges to close

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Roads and bridges in Fargo/Moorhead are closing as the Red River starts to rise.

3rd St. in Moorhead from 2nd Ave. S. to 4th St. N. is now closed. That’s the road going under Main. Ave. and railroad tracks by the river.

On Tuesday, April 18, the 12th Ave. N. Fargo and 15th Ave. N. Moorhead bridge will close over the Red River.

Other roads and bridges may close throughout the spring as the Red River keeps rising.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.