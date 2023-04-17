Fast-rising flood waters take many by surprise in Northern Valley

MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a sleepless night for many in the Northern Valley as thousands of sandbags were filled and placed in hopes of saving nearly 20 homes across Minto and Forest River from being swallowed up by fast rising flood waters. Officials say they suspect several ice jams are to blame.

“It was actually backing up the wrong way. It was coming from the east and we were watching from the west. There were a lot of ice jams down the road and it was forcing that water back,” Minto Fire Chief Mark Wilson said.

Sump pumps are working overtime for many in Minto, including Jodi Osowski, who says there wasn’t any water in her backyard when she went to sleep last night. Now, it’s feet deep and encroaching her back door.

“I never experienced this before,” Osowski said.

A neighbor came knocking on her door around 2 a.m., and Osowski says she’s been fighting these flood waters ever since.

“I looked outside and it’s just like, ‘Wow! Where did this water come from?’” she said.

Official reports from the National Weather Service show at 10 p.m. Sunday, the Forest River was at minor flood stage at six feet. Four hours later, the water had risen to eight feet, and hit 9.25 feet by 8 a.m. Monday.

Data shows the last time the Forest River was that high was 2004, cresting at 9.27 feet. Minto’s record flood came in 1950 when it hit 11.8 feet.

“That water’s moving pretty quick,” Lucas Monery, a resident in Minto who helped with the overnight sandbagging efforts in town.

“This is the worst I’ve seen here,” Wilson said, who’s lived in Minto for nine years.

Wilson says sandbagging started around 7 p.m. Sunday, and says in just a few hours, around 5,000 sandbags were already filled and placed in both Minto and Forest River. He says some houses already had waist-deep water surrounding their home by the time fire crews and sandbagging volunteers arrived.

“It’s just amazing how many people come together at this time,” Wilson said.

While the water is expected to go back down by late Tuesday morning, the community says they’re prepared to help their neighbors out again should the spring melt bring more trouble their way because that’s just what you do in a small town.

“Everybody helps everybody. That’s what we do,” Monery said. “Some of those people by the river, we don’t even know them, but that’s what we do! We just help each other out.”

