Fargo Police searching for teen

Authorities say 14-year-old Lilyaunna Jones was last seen in south Fargo on Thursday, April 13.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a Fargo teen.

Fargo Police say 14-year-old Lilyaunna Jones was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in south Fargo.

They say she’s 4′5″ and about 164 lbs. Authorities say Jones has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing maroon colored pajama pants with a dark blue/black sweatshirt with a hood.

Anyone with information should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

