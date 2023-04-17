Fargo Police searching for teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a Fargo teen.

Fargo Police say 14-year-old Lilyaunna Jones was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in south Fargo.

They say she’s 4′5″ and about 164 lbs. Authorities say Jones has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing maroon colored pajama pants with a dark blue/black sweatshirt with a hood.

Anyone with information should call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

