Cooking with Cash-Wa - Tandoori Chicken

Marinate the Chicken: In a bowl, combine the chicken, lemon juice and salt. Leave to marinade for 30 minutes. Add the remaining marinade ingredients together with the chicken. Stir well to coat, cover and chill for at least 30 minutes and up to 12 hours. When ready to grill the chicken, bring to room temperature.

Grilling the Chicken: Preheat grill as high as it goes for 15 minutes. Scrape/brush any charred bits on the grates and spray with a grill safe food spray. Turn one side of the grill down to medium-low. Lay the chicken on the hot side of the grill and cook for six to eight minutes on each side, until nicely charred at the edges. Move the chicken over to the lower heated side of the grill and finish cooking until the chicken reaches 165°F using a thermometer.