Cooking with Cash-Wa - Tandoori Chicken

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Tandoori Chicken: Yield: 2 servings

INGREDIENTS

  • 4-5 pieces boneless chicken thighs, or breasts if you prefer
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice, about 1/2 lemon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup plain yogurt
  • 2 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated with microplane
  • 4 cloves fresh garlic, grated with microplane
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 2 teaspoons paprika

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Marinate the Chicken: In a bowl, combine the chicken, lemon juice and salt. Leave to marinade for 30 minutes. Add the remaining marinade ingredients together with the chicken. Stir well to coat, cover and chill for at least 30 minutes and up to 12 hours. When ready to grill the chicken, bring to room temperature.
  2. Grilling the Chicken: Preheat grill as high as it goes for 15 minutes. Scrape/brush any charred bits on the grates and spray with a grill safe food spray. Turn one side of the grill down to medium-low. Lay the chicken on the hot side of the grill and cook for six to eight minutes on each side, until nicely charred at the edges. Move the chicken over to the lower heated side of the grill and finish cooking until the chicken reaches 165°F using a thermometer.

*Alternative: Baking the Chicken: Heat oven to 500° F. Coat a baking pan with food spray. Add marinated chicken to the pan and bake chicken until is browned and reaches an internal temperature of 165° F.

