4 victims in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting identified

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Public officials have identified the four victims in the Dadeville mass shooting.

According to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox, the victims have been identified as Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23 and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, both of Dadeville and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika.

Dowdell was a star high school athlete and had recently committed to Jacksonville State to further his athletic career.

The Saturday night shooting took place at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, the Associated Press reported. It’s not clear how many of the 28 injured were shot.

On Monday, a Lake Martin Community Hospital spokesperson updated the public on its role in the tragedy.

“As you all know, the city had a great tragedy over the weekend,” Heidi Smith, marketing director for the hospital, said.

Smith added that 15 patients came through the emergency room following the shooting. All the patients had gunshot wounds and all of them were teenagers.

Due to inclement weather on Saturday night, Smith said some patient transfers were delayed.

“We have a helicopter pad, but we could not fly the helicopter due to inclement weather,” Smith said. “As soon as the weather kind of subsided, we were able to get most of those people transferred on out of those nine that transferred to other places.”

Of those patients that needed to be transferred, five were in critical condition and four were considered stable, Smith said. All nine patients were sent to other hospitals, including Baptist South in Montgomery, Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta.

Smith added that Dadeville is a small community, and this tragedy has been extremely difficult.

“And I think just knowing that this could just have easily been one of your own children or your children’s friends, it’s so close to home,” Smith added.

The shootings rocked the city of 3,200 residents, which is about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama. Dadeville is also close to Lake Martin, a popular recreational area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) involved.

This is at least the second time in recent years that multiple people were shot in Dadeville, the Associated Press reported. Five people were wounded in July 2016 during a shooting at an American Legion hall, and a man was later charged with five counts of attempted murder, news outlets reported.

