Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

One officer and two deputies shot in Pope County

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Starbuck Police Dept. officer and two Pope County deputies were shot during an arrest in Cyrus, Minn. Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement responded to a domestic call.

There was no information on their conditions.

There is no continuing threat to the public according to PCSO. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

Stick with Valley News Live as we wait for more information to become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
File airplane graphic. Not the actual plane in the story.
Fargo to Denver flight makes emergency landing in SD
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Wine glasses in Kollie's packages
Fargo man facing felony burglary charge says he made a mistake ordering packages to old address
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 15th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 15th
Closure
NDDOT closes exit 324 due to flooding
City of Wadena without power
Jennifer Baugh lost her two dogs, Sancho and Chloe, in a house fire on Tuesday.
‘My dogs were my children’: Grand Forks woman loses two dogs after house fire