One officer and two deputies shot in Pope County

CYRUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Starbuck Police Dept. officer and two Pope County deputies were shot during an arrest in Cyrus, Minn. Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, law enforcement responded to a domestic call.

There was no information on their conditions.

There is no continuing threat to the public according to PCSO. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

Stick with Valley News Live as we wait for more information to become available.

