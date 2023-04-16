One deputy dead after shooting in Pope County

CYRUS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one of their deputies died after a shooting in Cyrus, Minn., Saturday night. Reports say a Starbuck Police Officer and another deputy from the PCSO were shot as well.

The deputy that died was 44-year-old Josh Owen, and it happened on his birthday. Owen was taken to a facility in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

A man at a residential area shot at law enforcement while they were attempting an arrest. The man died after being shot. Starbuck and Glenwood PD were responding to a domestic call in the 400 Block of Stromen St. The Starbuck Officer was not hospitalized while the other deputy was treated for his injuries and released.

The Minnesota BCA has been asked to investigate this deadly shooting.

