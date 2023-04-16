MnDOT reopens Highways 9 and 200 near Ada, MN.

Bemidji, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 9 south of Ada and Highway 200 west of Ada since Water levels have receded in the area.

Motorists should still use caution on Highway 9 north of Ada due to water over the road.

MnDOT cautions motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout northwest Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise.

Valley News Live will updated road conditions as details become available.

