Flood waters cause closures on Cass County roads
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County has announced several road closures on Sunday due to rising flood waters.
Cass Highway 1, Cass Highway 32, and Cass Highway 3 are all closed at this time.
County officials are encouraging residents to be aware of changing road conditions.
Updates on county road closures will be available at www.casscountynd.gov/roads.
Valley News Live will bring updates on when the roads open as details become available.
