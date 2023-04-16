Flood waters cause closures on Cass County roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County has announced several road closures on Sunday due to rising flood waters.

Cass Highway 1, Cass Highway 32, and Cass Highway 3 are all closed at this time.

County officials are encouraging residents to be aware of changing road conditions.

Updates on county road closures will be available at www.casscountynd.gov/roads.

Valley News Live will bring updates on when the roads open as details become available.

