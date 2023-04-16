City of Wadena without power
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Wadena is currently without power.
As of now the city is unaware of the cause of the outage, or how long it will be down.
Crews have been contacted and are currently investigating the outage.
Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.
