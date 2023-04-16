Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

City of Wadena without power

Crews have been contacted and are currently investigating the outage.
(MGN)
By Reed Gregory
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Wadena is currently without power.

As of now the city is unaware of the cause of the outage, or how long it will be down.

Crews have been contacted and are currently investigating the outage.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
File airplane graphic. Not the actual plane in the story.
Fargo to Denver flight makes emergency landing in SD
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Wine glasses in Kollie's packages
Fargo man facing felony burglary charge says he made a mistake ordering packages to old address
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

FILE IMAGE
One officer and two deputies shot in Pope County
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 15th
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Saturday April 15th
Closure
NDDOT closes exit 324 due to flooding
Jennifer Baugh lost her two dogs, Sancho and Chloe, in a house fire on Tuesday.
‘My dogs were my children’: Grand Forks woman loses two dogs after house fire