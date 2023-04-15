Cooking with Cash Wa
“We’ve got your back”: Norman County officials discuss HWY 9 closure near Ada

Wild Rice River
Wild Rice River(VNL)
By Zoe Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORMAN COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - As some communities in the Red River Valley prepare for flooding, others are already in the middle of it, including the town of Ada, Minn.

Highway 9 is normally one of the main roads in-and-out of the town. But now the roadway is closed due to flooding.

Garry Johanson, Norman County Emergency Manager said there’s really no way in or out of the town going south.

“It’s flood season in Norman County and flood season up here in the valley,” Johanson said. “The water coming from the east in Twin Valley is now pouring west into Ada.”

The highway is closed south of town due to overland flooding, but Johanson said that’s not their only problem.

“The ice jams are now hitting the bridges from the bridge decks and stopping,” Johanson said. “And so it’s overflowing the banks and it’s flooding over, flooding the fields.”

Johanson said it seems folks in the town of Ada itself should be okay, but the surrounding area is a different story.

“There are a few properties I’m hearing now in the Ada area, they’re having to put some sandbags together and I guess some of the water is like four feet from their front door, so that’s not good,” Johanson said.

Although many are used to fighting off floods, Johnanson expects this battle to be little longer.

“They’re used to some of those roads, west and south of Ada, being closed for a few days. This could be a longer event of road closure,” Johanson said. “I mean you look, and it looks like an ocean. And again, I haven’t seen that. So that to me is a little scary.”

But no matter how long flood season lasts, Johanson said crews will be prepared.

“Resource wise, we’re there. We’ve got your back,” Johanson said. “You just have to make a phone call, tell us where you’re at and what kind of trouble you’re in. And we can certainly get, if it’s not the highway department, our emergency management crew will be there to help.”

For those who are in need of help during flood season, you can call emergency response crews or 211.

