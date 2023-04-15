Our Chilly Weekend Continues on Sunday

EVENING CURRENTS:

We have chilly temperatures across the area. Everyone is sitting in the 30s currently.

Our chilly temperature are partly a result of cooler air being blown into our region. That cold air is being blown in by breezy north or northwest winds. They are blowing in the 15 - 25 mph range. We have seen gusts over 30 mph at times too.

Another reason for our chilly temperatures is our cloudy skies. Everyone in the area is blanketed by some thick stratus clouds. These clouds have prevented the strong April Sun from warming us up. There is also some precipitation on the map too. In the Southern Valley, we are seeing the precipitation fall as snow. Places in our far eastern communities are seeing some light rain. This precip will continue to move east.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the evening, we will continue to see our strong north winds and chilly temps. We will also continue to see the precip in the east. It will slowly become more snow than rain as we move deeper into the the night as things cool off.

By morning, we will see a little bit of a return of snow for folks in the southeast. Temperatures around then will be in the mid to upper 20s for most. We will also continue to have the strong north wind which will result in more cool temperatures throughout the day on Sunday.

By lunch, the winds will have picked up in strength, particularly in Lakes Country. We will see some clearing skies for folks in the west, but, for most, we will still have the cloudy skies.

By our time of peak heating in the late afternoon/early evening, many places will have temperatures in the 40s. We will have more clearing skies as the clouds continue their way off to the east. By late evening, through, much of the area will have mostly clear skies with temperatures around 40°. The winds will start to calm down as we head off to bed.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Rounding out the weekend, expect even windier conditions. Winds will be out of the north again on Sunday, gusting near 40 mph at times. After a cloudy and blustery day Saturday, expect a decrease in cloud cover into the afternoon as well as temperatures a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the 40s for most. The wind may help to dry up the wet ground for some! Monday morning will again be down below freezing - good for the melting conditions. Expect morning lows in the 20s and highs warming back into the 40s to low 50s with mostly sunny skies!

TUESDAY: We will begin Tuesday with clear skies and temperatures again below freezing or near freezing. After a sunny start, clouds gather throughout the day. This is ahead of a system that will bring a chance of rain across the region late Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will warm up back closer to average in the mid 50s and low 60s. The warmup comes with wind as well, out of the south-southeast.

WEDNESDAY: We will see rain return to the area on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy. There is a chance for some thunder, but it is too early for any specifics. Temps are looking like they will be similar to those on Tuesday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Overland flooding continues to become more widespread across the region with our recent melting. Several rivers have started to rise. The most notable impacts in the coming days will be non-river related flooding, but rather the snowmelt overland flooding.

Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. This is especially true for some of our MN tributaries.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND 256 PM CDT FRI APR 14 2023 ...

SNOWMELT CONTINUES ACROSS THE RED RIVER BASIN, WITH MELTWATER SLOWER TO REACH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN SPOTS. OVERALL, RIVER RESPONSES WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD IN THE COMING DAYS, EVEN WITH TEMPERATURES TRENDING TOWARD NORMAL TO BELOW NORMAL THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK AS SNOWPACK TEMPERATURES ARE NEARING FREEZING ACROSS MUCH OF THE BASIN.

THE RATE OF RISE AND ULTIMATE CREST REMAINS UNCERTAIN DUE TO FORECAST TEMPERATURES, ONGOING SNOWMELT RUNOFF, AND ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION CHANCES EXPECTED TOWARD THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

OVERLAND FLOODING HAS BEGUN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, WITH REPORTS COMING IN ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN ND PORTION OF THE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO PREVIOUS REPORTS IN MN. THEREFORE ADDITIONAL AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS ISSUED TODAY TO ACCOUNT FOR AN INCREASE IN OVERLAND FLOODING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN END OF THE BASIN, WITH REPORTS IN TODAY ACROSS THE FAR NORTHERN END OF THE VALLEY AS WELL. SATELLITE IMAGERY CONTINUES TO INDICATE A DRIVER TO OVERLAND FLOODING APPEARS TO BE THE WATERS INABILITY TO MOVE INTO THE RIVERS, TRIBUTARIES, AND DITCHES DUE TO LINGERING SNOWPACK AND ICE DOWNSTREAM/RELIEF OF OVERLAND WATER ESPECIALLY IN SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BASIN.

ADDITIONAL UPDATES TO THE SOUTH BRANCH BUFFALO RIVER AT SABIN MN AND WILD RICE RIVER AT TWIN VALLEY MN DUE TO OBSERVED RIVER LEVELS EXCEEDING PREVIOUS FORECAST TRACES, AND LIKELY EXPECTED TO CREST ABOVE PREVIOUS CREST HEIGHT FORECASTS. THE ICE JAMS NOTED ON HIGH RESOLUTION SATELLITE IMAGERY PREVIOUSLY FROM SENTINEL-2 ON APRIL 12 REVEALED ICE JAMMING AT UPSTREAM LOCATIONS ALONG BOTH RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES, AS WELL AS ICE/SNOW DAMMING JUST AHEAD OF OVERLAND WATER NEARING THESE RIVERS/TRIBUTARIES. ANTICIPATE RIVER/CHANNEL ICE AND OVERLAND WATER ISSUES TO COMPLICATE RIVER FORECASTS MAINLY WITHIN THE TRIBUTARIES AT LEAST THROUGH THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AND PROBABLY INTO NEXT WEEK. THIS LOWERS CONFIDENCE IN CURRENT AND FUTURE RIVER FORECASTS SOME.

...SNOWMELT AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING OUTLOOK FOR THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN...

OVERLAND FLOODING MAY INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK ACROSS THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN. A COOLER PATTERN IS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS WEEKEND, HOWEVER DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL STILL RISE ABOVE FREEZING ALLOWING FOR ADDITIONAL MELT TO OCCUR. TEMPERATURES BEGIN TO WARM AGAIN NEXT WEEK ACCELERATING THE MELT OF ANY LINGERING SNOWPACK. IF OVERLAND FLOODING OCCURS IT MAY EVENTUALLY LEAD TO IMPACTS SUCH AS ROAD CLOSURES, WASHOUTS, AND OTHER SNOWMELT IMPACTS.

SHOULD A FLOOD WARNING BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, SEE THE WARNING STATEMENT FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREPARE AND MITIGATE FLOOD- RELATED IMPACTS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE NWS GRAND FORKS OFFICE AT 701-772-0720.

