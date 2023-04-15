‘My dogs were my children’: Grand Forks woman loses two dogs after house fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, a fire broke out in the 500 Block of N. 3rd St. in Grand Forks, ND, that left one woman picking up the pieces. Which was made even harder after the death of her two dogs.

Jennifer Baugh said her family and friends have been there for her while she tries to work through the emotions.

“Incredibly supportive they really have. I can’t say enough about the support that I’ve gotten from my community.” said Baugh.

That support has been important to her since she lost her two dogs, Sancho and Chloe. The emotional scars are still there for Baugh as she remembers trying to get into the house to save her dogs and being held back by emergency personnel.

“My dogs were my children to me,” said Baugh. “I hope nobody ever has to go through anything like that in their life, I really do, because it was just so helpless feeling.”

However, despite the pain and hurt from what happened in Grand Forks, Baugh said the support has helped through this hardship.

“This kind of shows you that there’s a lot of really good in the world.” said Baugh.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Baugh, for more information, click here.

