MNDOT closes Hwy 200 due to water over the road near Ada

MnDOT
MnDOT(kttc)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation have closed Hwy 200 on the western limits of Ada, Minn., due to water over the road. They are asking drivers to use a different route.

“When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.” wrote MNDOT in a media release.

MNDOT said the roadway will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

