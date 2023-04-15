Cooler Temps this Weekend Slow Down the Rapid Melting Conditions

Our southeastern counties in MN may be clipped with a few showers overnight. Temperatures cooling down below freezing overnight means two things - 1) Some showers east may mix with or changeover to some wintry mix or slushy snow, and 2) the melting conditions and river runoffs will slow down.

After a cool and breezy morning with lows in the 30s, temperatures remain on the chilly and cloudy side all day. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s widespread, perhaps a few low 30s in our far eastern counties into central MN.

All day will be mainly overcast and turning windier! Winds will gust out of the north around 30 mph. This will make it feel even cooler than 30s. There may be a flake or two through the day, but most will be dry.

Temperatures will be even colder Sunday morning as lows drop into the 20s. This is good for our flood fight as the runoff and river rises slow down and freeze up a bit.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Rounding out the weekend, expect even windier conditions. Winds will be out of the north again on Sunday, gusting near 40 mph at times. After a cloudy and blustery day Saturday, expect a decrease in cloud cover into the afternoon as well as temperatures a few degrees warmer. Highs will be in the 40s for most. The wind may help to dry up the wet ground for some! Monday morning will again be down below freezing - good for the melting conditions. Expect morning lows in the 20s and highs warming back into the 40s to low 50s with mostly sunny skies!

TUESDAY: We will begin Tuesday with clear skies and temperatures again below freezing or near freezing. After a sunny start, clouds gather throughout the day. This is ahead of a system that will bring a chance of rain across the region late Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will warm up back closer to average in the mid 50s and low 60s. The warmup comes with wind as well, out of the south-southeast. =

WEDNESDAY: We will see rain return to the area on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy. There is a chance for some thunder, but it is too early for any specifics. Temps are looking like they will be similar to those on Tuesday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Overland flooding continues to become more widespread across the region with our recent melting. Several rivers have started to rise. The most notable impacts in the coming days will be non-river related flooding, but rather the snowmelt overland flooding.

Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers. This is especially true for some of our MN tributaries.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND 256 PM CDT FRI APR 14 2023 ...

SNOWMELT CONTINUES ACROSS THE RED RIVER BASIN, WITH MELTWATER SLOWER TO REACH THE RIVER SYSTEM IN SPOTS. OVERALL, RIVER RESPONSES WILL BECOME MORE WIDESPREAD IN THE COMING DAYS, EVEN WITH TEMPERATURES TRENDING TOWARD NORMAL TO BELOW NORMAL THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK AS SNOWPACK TEMPERATURES ARE NEARING FREEZING ACROSS MUCH OF THE BASIN.

THE RATE OF RISE AND ULTIMATE CREST REMAINS UNCERTAIN DUE TO FORECAST TEMPERATURES, ONGOING SNOWMELT RUNOFF, AND ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION CHANCES EXPECTED TOWARD THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

OVERLAND FLOODING HAS BEGUN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA, WITH REPORTS COMING IN ACROSS THE SOUTHEASTERN ND PORTION OF THE VALLEY IN ADDITION TO PREVIOUS REPORTS IN MN. THEREFORE ADDITIONAL AREAL FLOOD WARNINGS ISSUED TODAY TO ACCOUNT FOR AN INCREASE IN OVERLAND FLOODING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN END OF THE BASIN, WITH REPORTS IN TODAY ACROSS THE FAR NORTHERN END OF THE VALLEY AS WELL. SATELLITE IMAGERY CONTINUES TO INDICATE A DRIVER TO OVERLAND FLOODING APPEARS TO BE THE WATERS INABILITY TO MOVE INTO THE RIVERS, TRIBUTARIES, AND DITCHES DUE TO LINGERING SNOWPACK AND ICE DOWNSTREAM/RELIEF OF OVERLAND WATER ESPECIALLY IN SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BASIN.

ADDITIONAL UPDATES TO THE SOUTH BRANCH BUFFALO RIVER AT SABIN MN AND WILD RICE RIVER AT TWIN VALLEY MN DUE TO OBSERVED RIVER LEVELS EXCEEDING PREVIOUS FORECAST TRACES, AND LIKELY EXPECTED TO CREST ABOVE PREVIOUS CREST HEIGHT FORECASTS. THE ICE JAMS NOTED ON HIGH RESOLUTION SATELLITE IMAGERY PREVIOUSLY FROM SENTINEL-2 ON APRIL 12 REVEALED ICE JAMMING AT UPSTREAM LOCATIONS ALONG BOTH RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES, AS WELL AS ICE/SNOW DAMMING JUST AHEAD OF OVERLAND WATER NEARING THESE RIVERS/TRIBUTARIES. ANTICIPATE RIVER/CHANNEL ICE AND OVERLAND WATER ISSUES TO COMPLICATE RIVER FORECASTS MAINLY WITHIN THE TRIBUTARIES AT LEAST THROUGH THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AND PROBABLY INTO NEXT WEEK. THIS LOWERS CONFIDENCE IN CURRENT AND FUTURE RIVER FORECASTS SOME.

...SNOWMELT AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING OUTLOOK FOR THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN...

OVERLAND FLOODING MAY INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK ACROSS THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN. A COOLER PATTERN IS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS WEEKEND, HOWEVER DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL STILL RISE ABOVE FREEZING ALLOWING FOR ADDITIONAL MELT TO OCCUR. TEMPERATURES BEGIN TO WARM AGAIN NEXT WEEK ACCELERATING THE MELT OF ANY LINGERING SNOWPACK. IF OVERLAND FLOODING OCCURS IT MAY EVENTUALLY LEAD TO IMPACTS SUCH AS ROAD CLOSURES, WASHOUTS, AND OTHER SNOWMELT IMPACTS.

SHOULD A FLOOD WARNING BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, SEE THE WARNING STATEMENT FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREPARE AND MITIGATE FLOOD- RELATED IMPACTS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE NWS GRAND FORKS OFFICE AT 701-772-0720.

