Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wild pig put down after trying to attack a farmer.
Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota
File airplane graphic. Not the actual plane in the story.
Fargo to Denver flight makes emergency landing in SD
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Wine glasses in Kollie's packages
Fargo man facing felony burglary charge says he made a mistake ordering packages to old address
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
FILE - Band members from The Script, Mark Sheehan, left, Danny O'Donoghue, center, and Glen...
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies at 46