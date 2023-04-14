Wild, dangerous pig attacks farmer in North Dakota

NEAR TOLNA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Nelson County, North Dakota are warning people about wild, violent pigs in the region.

The Sheriff’s Department says a wild pig tried to attack a farmer several times just north of Tolna, until the pig was put down.

The attack happened on Thursday, April 13 on a rural farmstead.

Feral pigs are a major problem in Canada, and wildlife officials are worried they’ll became a big problem in states along the northern border, like North Dakota and Minnesota.

