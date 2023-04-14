Cooking with Cash Wa
WATCH: Soldier surprises little sister at school after returning home from deployment

A soldier returned home to Texas to surprise his little sister at school. (KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - An elementary school student received a big surprise when her brother visited her in her third-grade classroom after being deployed to Syria for six months.

Skyler Rainbolt hadn’t seen her brother, Army Specialist Logan Rainbolt, in over 10 months until he showed up at Legacy Elementary School in Lubbock on Thursday, KCBD reports.

Logan tapped Skyler on the shoulder while standing on the opposite side of her in order to get her priceless reaction.

“The plan was to come pick her up from school in my uniform. I told her I’d do it before I left, and I owed her that much after 10 1/2 months,” Logan said. “She didn’t know it was coming, so, it was a bit of a surprise. I got to mess with her a little bit so it made it a bit more fun.”

Skylar was shocked to see his uniform in the middle of her classroom, and she immediately jumped into his arms while crying tears of joy.

“I thought it was my friend. Mom said he was still in a different state,” Skylar said. “It means so much to me, I can’t even explain it in words.”

Logan joined the Army to serve his country and honor his family’s military legacy, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and uncle. After nearly a year of being away from home, he’s ready for some rest.

“I’m going to go get some food and then take her to do something fun, probably, and then I’m going to go to sleep because I’m tired,” he said.

Before his next deployment, he’ll be spending time with Skylar, getting ice cream, watching movies and trading battlefields for Nerf wars at home.

“I’m going to give myself at least like a year. It depends on what the other units are doing, but I’m going to give myself a little downtime first ... not leave her again for another year,” Logan said.

Even though he has to be gone a lot, Skylar says she’s proud of her big brother.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

