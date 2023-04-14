‘There’s support out there’: Local advocates speak about Sexual Assault Awareness Month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The month of April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. And only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will end up in prison.

Megan Talcott, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Advocacy Coordinator at NDSU said that even if you’re not a survivor, you can still help others.

“There’s lots of ways that you can help, everybody has a role to play,” Talcott said.

Talcott said that universities and agencies are hard at work to ensure the topic is being discussed, no matter how hard it may be.

“We should be able to support each other and to have that open dialogue and those conversations where survivors understand that they are important, they are not at fault, and there are resources for them out there,” Talcott said.

She said that while there are several resources available on campus, there are also many in the community.

Sara Stompro, an Advocacy Supervisor with the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center in Downtown Fargo said it’s important that survivors know what’s available to them.

“I think it’s really important because often times they are important health things needed following sexual assault, so really ensuring that they have access to healthcare if it’s needed, I think that’s really important,” Stompro said.

Denim day is a national day where individuals are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming. It will be on April 26 this year.

With days like this on the way, Talcott hopes survivors in the area know that they’re not alone in their fight.

“We want to put an end to this, create a community where this type of violence is unacceptable,” Talcott said.

And Stompro agrees.

“There’s support out there and people believe you and that there is no right or wrong way to process or feel if you’ve been impacted by sexual violence,” Strompro said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.