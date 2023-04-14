Snow mold showing up in yards this spring

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the snow melts and our lawns become exposed, you may be noticing a gray or pinkish-gray webbing on the surface of the grass.

Horticulturist Don Kinzler with NDSU Extension says it’s snow mold that is caused by a fungus. He says it’s very visible, so you’ll know it when you see it.

Snow mold can affect people and pets in the same way that seasonal allergies can, so it is best to keep children and pets away as a precaution. Kinzler says snow mold rarely kills lawns, but it can in severe cases if left unattended.

The good news is there’s an easy remedy. Kinzler says to lightly rake the affected area with a leaf rake. Raking too vigorously on a moist lawn could tear up the grass. He also recommends wearing a dust mask to prevent breathing in the snow mold dust.

