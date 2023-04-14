Selfie WRLD gives a new meaning to taking a photos

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking to take your selfie game up a notch, Selfie WRLD in downtown Fargo has all the interactive scenery for you to take a photo of a lifetime.

It’s North Dakota’s first and Fargo’s #1 DIY photo experience. For just $25, visitors can explore several interactive selfie rooms, where creativity is free to roam.

Selfie WRLD is a prime destination for prom photos, but it also attracts a variety different of people.

“You have everything from Grandpa and Grandma. You get date nights, that’s been huge. All you guys out there looking for something to surprise your girlfriend with, this is a smart thing to do, said Kim Collins, Selfie WRLD’s co-owner.

One-hour appointments are available and can be booked online. Walk-ins are also welcome. Selfie WRLD is located in Cityscapes Plaza, on 1st Ave N, next to Pounds restaurant.

